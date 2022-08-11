Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$303.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.45 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.33.

ENV opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Envestnet has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $470,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

