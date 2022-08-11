Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.88. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Insider Activity

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,182,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,758.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,524 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.