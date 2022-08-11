Enzyme Price Up 8.7% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $29.06 or 0.00120109 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $59.23 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.28 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00127260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067245 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,530 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

