Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15, reports. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 million.

Epizyme Stock Performance

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 408,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Epizyme

About Epizyme

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,522,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,778,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,450,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,248 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Epizyme by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Epizyme by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,774,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

