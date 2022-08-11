Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15, reports. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 million.
Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 408,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.80.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.
