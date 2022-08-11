EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. 17,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 16,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of EQ from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of C$79.16 million and a PE ratio of -11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.18.
EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.
