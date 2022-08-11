Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0008

Equal (EQL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Equal coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $332,411.19 and approximately $4,155.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official website is equal.tech. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

