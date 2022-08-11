Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Unum Group’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNM. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Unum Group stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 83.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 155.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

