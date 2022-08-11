Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.29. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.93.

RY stock opened at C$125.90 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$118.24 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$176.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$133.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14. In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total transaction of C$517,795.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$745,894.49. Insiders sold 26,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,992 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

