Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETRN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

