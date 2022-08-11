Ergo (ERG) Market Cap Hits $78.04 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00009946 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $78.04 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,510.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.64 or 0.07709534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00157556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00252095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00678083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00584210 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005457 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

