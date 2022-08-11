Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.31% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EKSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of EKSO opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Profile

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

