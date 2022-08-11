Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.63% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,135.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at $825,637.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,135.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,637.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $44,164.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,812.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,751 shares of company stock worth $304,412. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.