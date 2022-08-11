Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $35.59 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

