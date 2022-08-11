Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 506 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.