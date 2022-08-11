Etherisc DIP Token 1-Day Volume Tops $64,254.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $5.13 million and $64,254.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

