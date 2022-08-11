Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. HSBC downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.