EULAV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $97.54. The stock had a trading volume of 161,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,398. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

