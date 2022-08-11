EULAV Asset Management Invests $1.36 Million in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,907,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,708,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $68,231,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $67,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

RRX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.17. 113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average is $137.00. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

