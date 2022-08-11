Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Euro Manganese Stock Performance
Euro Manganese stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Euro Manganese has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.68.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
