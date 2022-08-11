Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Raymond James

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. 1,544,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,357. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

