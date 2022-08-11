Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.33-0.38 EPS.

Everbridge Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EVBG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,155. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of research firms have commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.