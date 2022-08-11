Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.76. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 24,934,526 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Laidlaw started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evofem Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,408.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,807,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,664 shares in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

