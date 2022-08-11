Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €21.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($21.33) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

FRA:EVK opened at €21.21 ($21.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.57. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

