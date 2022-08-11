Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.65.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $149.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

