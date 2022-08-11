Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.61% of Expedia Group worth $186,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.65.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

