Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Up to $23.54

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $24.71. Expensify shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 823 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Expensify Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $94,026.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,583.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $68,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 186,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 958,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 495,741 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

