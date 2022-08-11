Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Expensify Trading Up 7.4 %

EXFY stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $94,496.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,623.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $13,178,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Expensify by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $68,842,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

