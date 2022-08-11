Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 225,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,769 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 131,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.