FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $463.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $463.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $413.13.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.56. 494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,336. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

