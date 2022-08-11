Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Fair Isaac worth $92,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

FICO opened at $501.11 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.35. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

