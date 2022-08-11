Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 124,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,879,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.99.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

