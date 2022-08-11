Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 14,319 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76.
Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 4.11. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
