Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 14,319 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 4.11. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Lane Generational LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 18.2% during the second quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 146,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 74.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

