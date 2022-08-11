Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.42.
FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,893.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,082 shares of company stock worth $1,646,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $92.70.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
