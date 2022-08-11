Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.42.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,893.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,082 shares of company stock worth $1,646,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,041,000 after purchasing an additional 485,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,918,000 after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 753,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $92.70.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.