Fear Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Fear has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $558,830.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,358.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00130140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00036519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00066780 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

