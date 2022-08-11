Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $137.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.