Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE AGM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $137.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
