FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 3.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.27% of FedEx worth $159,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.83. 17,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.40. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,768. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.