Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 206.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 566,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 62,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

