Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) EVP Lenore D. Williams Sells 2,500 Shares

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $99.88 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 112.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

