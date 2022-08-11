Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. 64,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,645. The company has a market capitalization of $489.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.58. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 27.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

