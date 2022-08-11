Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,631. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 27.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

