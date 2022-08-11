Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 84,312 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3,441.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $35,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $338.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

