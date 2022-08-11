Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 523,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $43.65 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

