Fiera Capital Corp Buys 342 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $20,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BRP by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $39,790,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BRP by 151.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 120,471 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in BRP by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,297,000 after buying an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $2,798,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.47. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

