Fiera Capital Corp Buys 84,595 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,595 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,561,000 after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

