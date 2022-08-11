Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $539.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.09.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

