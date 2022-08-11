Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $52,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

