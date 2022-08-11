Fiera Capital Corp Has $32.93 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $32,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

WPM stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

