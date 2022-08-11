Fiera Capital Corp Has $38.88 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.35% of Aspen Technology worth $38,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $208.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

