Fiera Capital Corp Has $39.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $39,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

