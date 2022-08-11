Fiera Capital Corp Has $39.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $39,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

